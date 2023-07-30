Senate chairman drops ‘controversial’ anti-extremism bill from agenda after furore

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has dropped the government’s Prevention of Violent Extremism (Amendment) Bill from the day’s agenda after some senators raised objection over it and the way it was presented.

Chairing a session of the Upper House on Sunday, Sanjrani said: “I’m dropping the bill whether the government does it or not.”

He had sought the House’s opinion on presenting the bill before the committee prior to making the decision.

Earlier, a ruling coalition partner of the PML-N, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, also opposed the bill.

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza said on the floor of the House that the bill would be an insult to all the parties.

“Fundamental rights will be affected in this bill,’ he maintained, adding: “I don’t know about my party, but I can’t support this bill.”

He lamented that the government did not even take its allies into confidence over the bill.

Another JUI-F senator, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, said the allied parties won’t know what would happen to them tomorrow.

“The JUI opposes this bill,” he remarked, adding if the bill was approved they would stage a walkout.

The Jamaat-e-Islami also opposed the bill. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said the bill was not only against the PTI, but all political parties.

He called the bill the last nail in the coffin of democracy. “The government did not even take its allies into confidence,” he maintained.

This bill will become a noose around every political party tomorrow, the JI leader said.

Senator Tahir Bizinjo said the bill was an attack on democracy, adding whoever talks about the supremacy of the Constitution will be the first target.

He then said he would stage a token walkout if the bill was approved.

Dr Humayun Mohmand of the PTI claimed the bill was aimed at barring his party from contesting elections. He demanded the bill be sent to the committee concerned first.

PML-N’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui also opposed the bill, saying it imposes bans on everyone, including politicians.

“If the law is passed as it is, it will prove to be a big problem,” he remarked, adding it has not even been presented in the National Assembly yet.

PPP’s Sherry Rehman said it was agreed to convene the session in the presence of parliamentary leaders, adding if the bills go to standing committees they will lapse.

The term of the National Assembly is brief now, and the bills passed there have to be approved.

The Senate has an option to amend the law later, Sherry Rehman said.

On the other hand, Ms Rehman supported the bill before it was tabled, however, she got up and left during the protest after the tabling of the bill.

Her party colleagues Yousaf Raza Gilani and Saleem Mandviwala, however, stayed back in the House.

The MQM also did not oppose the bill.

The PML-N’s Minister of State Shahadat Awan tabled the Prevention of Violent Extremism Bill 2023. The opposition demanded it be sent to the committee first.

Earlier, Senator Mushtaq demanded the diplomatic staff of Sweden and Denmark be expelled and diplomatic ties with the countries severed over the desecration of the Holy Quran in their countries twice after Eid.

He demanded the desecration of the Quran be deemed terrorism, and called for legislation at the UN level.

Terms of the bill

As per the bill, no public servant will allow himself or his family to be involved in violent extremism; content related to violent extremist will be immediately removed or blocked from social media.

A punishable offense shall be triable by a sessions court, while the matter will be investigated and inquired by the police or any other agency.

The bill further states that a person guilty of violent extremism will be sentenced for three to 10 years and fined up to Rs2 million.

A person who violates this law will be imprisoned for one to five years and fined up to Rs1 million.

The bill stipulates that an organization involved in violent extremism will be fined Rs5 million and it will the organization should be dissolved.

An organization violating the law will be fined up to Rs2 million, it adds.

The document further says that upon conviction, the property and assets of the individual or organization will be confiscated.

A person aiding or abetting or inciting will also be liable to imprisonment for a term which may extend to 10 years and to a fine of Rs2 million.

A person harboring a person who commits an offense shall also be liable to imprisonment and fine.

A person providing information or assistance to the government will be protected.

The government can arrest a person or leaders and members of an organization on the list and keep them in custody for up to 90 days. The detention can extend up to 12 months.

The aggrieved person will have the right to appeal to the high court.

Bill part of agenda

The Senate was scheduled to take up a 20-point agenda during the Sunday session.

According to the agenda of the session released, an amendment bill regarding prevention of violent extremism is on the agenda, as well as one for the establishment of a Pakistan Aviation Authority.

The House is also expected to approve the Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Amendment Bill, while the Pakistan Crescent Sighing Amendment Bill is also expected to be presented for approval.

Moreover, reports of several standing committees will also be presented in the Upper House.

Earlier in day, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of the Jamaat-e-Islami had expressed fears that the government may not send the bill to the committee concerned, allow debate on it and have it bulldozed during the session.

He called the bill dangerous, as he claims it will not end violent extremism, but increase it.

He also called sections 5 and 6 of the bill draconian, adding it is meant to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The senator said the government’s attempts to eliminate or minus any political leader or party through state force are wrong.

He demanded the government send the bill to the committee concerned at all costs and not flour rules and regulations.

“Don’t make parliament a rubber stamp and redundant,” Senator Ahmed said.