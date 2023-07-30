Floods inundate areas, destroy standing crops in Rajanpur, Khairpur

Floods caused by heavy monsoon rains recently, discharge of water from India and flood currents from the mountainous range have damaged areas in south Punjab and Sindh.

The river flood currents coming from Mount Suleman have wreaked havoc in several areas of Rajanpur, as many areas have been submerged, while hundreds of acres of cotton crops have been destroyed.

The floodwater has entered Ada Chak Shaheed market and graveyard. The water is rapidly moving towards other areas, while the weak dyke of Chhachhar Nullah has broken.

The affectees in these areas have been forced to live under the open sky, while the recent heavy rains have further increased the difficulties of these people.

Meanwhile, the floods caused by the water released from India as well as heavy rains in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have started spreading havoc in the katcha region of Sindh.

The rise in water level in the River Indus has submerged the katcha area in Khairpur’s tehsil Gambat and Kingri.

More than 70 villages of Pir Jo Goth and Gambat tehsil have been cut off from the rest of the province, trapping their populations.

However, no steps have been taken by the administration neither to rescue the trapped people nor to deliver food to them.

On the other hand, cotton, cane and other crops have been submerged.

Ravi, Indus levels rise

Over in Nankana Sahib, the water level in the Ravi River at Head Balloki has increased further.

The inflow of water has been recorded at 72,770 cusecs and outflow 58,870 cusecs.

Due to the rapid flow of water, a temporary safety dyke in Faridabad has broken.

Faridabad, Kot Alladin, Parindah Sharif and other areas have been inundated, while rice, sugarcane, maize and fodder crops adjacent to the Ravi have been destroyed.

Relief operations of the Rescue 1122 and district administration are under way.

They have rescued 48 people, including women, and 30 cattle, and shifted them to a safe place.

The water level has also increased at Guddu Barrage on the Indus River, and a moderate flood has developed in the barrage.

The inflow of water at Guddu Barrage has been recorded at 467,457 cusecs, while the outflow from it is 450,217 cusecs.

The increase in water level has exerted pressure on the safety embankments of the barrage.

More than 15 villages have been flooded, and disconnected from land.