Trails on Margalla Hills closed for two days in Islamabad

In honor of the ten-year anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), important trails on the scenic Margalla Hills in Islamabad will be closed for two days.

The closure is part of the arrangements made for the visit of the distinguished Chinese Vice Premier, who is expected to arrive in the capital on July 31.

According to an official notification, Trail 3 and Trail 5 will be closed on July 31 and August 1, respectively, to ensure the smooth movement and security of the high-level foreign delegation.

The closure coincides with a local public holiday in Islamabad, leading to the suspension of all government and private educational institutions, offices, companies, and banks.