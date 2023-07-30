Man who tortured, held family hostage killed in ‘accidental’ gunfire

The man who tortured his wife and minor children has been killed in an allegedly encounter, as per police claims.

They claimed the suspect was being brought back after recovering weapons from his house, and was injured by a bullet while trying to snatch a pistol from an official.

He died while being shifted to hospital.

The police had arrested the suspect four days ago after a 12-hour operation, they said, adding he had kept his wife and children hostage.

They also claimed the suspect was an addict of ice.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had taken notice of the incident.

After the family was recovered from the custody of the suspect, the wife and teenage daughter were shifted to Mayo Hospital due to severe torture inflicted on them by the man.

The suspect had reportedly stabbed his teenage daughter repeatedly in the eyes that has left her right eye badly damaged.

The caretaker CM and health minister had visited her and her mother in hospital and instructed for provision of best treatment to them.

CM Naqvi also announced that the Punjab government will take responsibility for supporting both the victims.