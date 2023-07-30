Asif confirms PPP, PML-N shortlisted five names for caretaker PM

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that two major coalition parties - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and ruling Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) - have jointly shortlisted five names for the caretaker prime minister position.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif revealed this information during a recent interview.

He said that the shortlisted names were only between PPP and PML-N yet, and they have agreed to appoint a politician as the interim prime minister.

He expressed hope that one name from the pool will be finalised within a week and consultations will be extended to other coalition allies for their input and endorsement.

The minister said that crucial consultation phase will also involve discussions with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He stated that the final decision will be taken after consultation with PDM chief.

Following this, Asif said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also consult over the name for caretaker PM with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Raja Riaz in a meeting scheduled for August 2 or 3.