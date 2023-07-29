Sediqullah Atal’s sensational seven-sixes over stuns Kabul Premier League

In a truly remarkable display of batting prowess, 21-year-old Sediqullah Atal showcased his talent by smashing an astonishing seven sixes in a single over during a Kabul Premier League match between Shaheen Hunters and Abasin Defenders.

The unfortunate bowler at the receiving end of Atal’s onslaught was left-arm spinner Amir Zazai, who saw 48 runs being plundered off his 19th over in the first innings.

Before Atal’s fireworks, the Hunters were standing at 158 for 6 in the 18th over, with their captain Sediqullah Atal already scoring a notable 71 off 43 deliveries. Up until that point, Zazai had bowled three overs, conceding 31 runs and taking one wicket. However, things took a dramatic turn in the 19th over.

Atal wasted no time in capitalizing on the opportunity, launching the first ball for a six, which was deemed a no-ball. Zazai struggled to regain control as he conceded five wides, and then Atal made the most of the free hit by sending it soaring for another six. Astoundingly, he continued his onslaught, hitting the next five deliveries for sixes, propelling his team well beyond the 200-run mark. Additionally, Atal reached a remarkable century off just 48 balls.

After Atal’s brilliant performance, Zazai’s figures for the match stood at a costly 1 wicket for 79 runs. In the final over, bowled by Naveed Zadran, the Hunters added seven more runs, finishing their innings at an impressive 213 for 6.

Atal remained unbeaten on an incredible 118 runs off 56 balls, which included seven fours and ten sixes. In response, the Defenders faltered and were bowled out for 121 runs in 18.3 overs, leading to a resounding 92-run victory for the Hunters.