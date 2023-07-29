Pakistani Street Child Football team arrives in Oslo for Norway Cup showdown

The Pakistani Street Child Football Team has landed in Oslo to partake in the prestigious Norway Cup, receiving a heartfelt reception from the local Pakistani community in Norway.

Anticipation is high as the team prepares for their opening match scheduled for tomorrow. With an impressive history, the team previously secured a remarkable second position in 2015 and an equally commendable third position in 2016. They are determined to showcase their skills and dedication once again on the international stage.

The young footballers are excited and ready to demonstrate their passion for the sport as they compete in the Norway Cup. The warm welcome from the Pakistani community in Norway has further motivated and inspired the team to perform at their best and make their nation proud.

As they gear up for their first match, the team hopes to make a lasting impression with their talent, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The Norway Cup provides an excellent opportunity for these street children to shine and prove that dedication and perseverance can lead to remarkable achievements.