Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Police make breakthrough in minor girls’ rape case

Arrested individuals sent to Adiala Jail for an identification parade
Qamarul Munawar Jul 29, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Police in the federal capital’s Alipur area have arrested an individual, Danish, accused of raping two 7-year-old girls on Saturday.

During the investigation, Danish confessed to the crimes.

Additionally, another accused named Adnan, who allegedly assisted Danish in one of the rapes, has also been apprehended.

The arrested individuals are now sent to Adiala Jail for an identification parade.

Crime

Islamabad

rape

Arrest

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular