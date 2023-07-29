Police make breakthrough in minor girls’ rape case
Arrested individuals sent to Adiala Jail for an identification parade
Police in the federal capital’s Alipur area have arrested an individual, Danish, accused of raping two 7-year-old girls on Saturday.
During the investigation, Danish confessed to the crimes.
Additionally, another accused named Adnan, who allegedly assisted Danish in one of the rapes, has also been apprehended.
The arrested individuals are now sent to Adiala Jail for an identification parade.
Crime
Islamabad
rape
Arrest
