Iranian FM due in Pakistan on Aug 3

Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, is scheduled to visit Pakistan on August 3.

During his visit, he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other high-ranking officials.

The discussions will revolve around Pakistan-Iran relations, border matters, and enhancing economic and trade cooperation.

Furthermore, on August 4, Hossein Amir Abdollahian will join Bilawal Bhutto to inaugurate various projects in Karachi.