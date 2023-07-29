Two children found dead mysteriously at home in Islamabad

Two children have been found dead mysteriously at home in Islamabad’s Sambal police station precincts on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Sambal police station area, claiming the lives of seven-year-old Nadia and two-and-a-half-year-old Ali. According to the preliminary investigation suggests poisoning.

The bodies were taken to the hospital for post-mortem examination, while another child remains unconscious.

The Homicide Investigation Unit of Islamabad Police is now conducting an investigation to uncover the facts surrounding this tragic incident.