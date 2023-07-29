PML-N postpones Sunday’s public gathering in Khudian

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has postponed its public gathering in Khudian scheduled to be held on Sunday due to inclement weather.

This was shared by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet.

She said that the public gathering in Khudian in Kasur district scheduled to be held tomorrow has been postponed.

She added that the public rally will now be held on August 5.

The minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address people after inaugurating Lahore-Kasur-Bahawalnagar Motorway.