Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 5PM | 29th July 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 5PM | 29th July 2023 | SAMAA TV Jul 29, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5PM | 29th July 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Processions across country near termini as country observes Yaum-e-Ashur Two children found dead mysteriously at home in Islamabad Bangladesh police clash with protesters blockading capital Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular CAA employees protest against airport outsourcing in Karachi Islamabad announces two-day local holiday PIA approves restructuring of national airline