Pakistan’s Cherry gets green signal for export to China

China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) on Saturday greenlighted 60 additional cherry orchards in Gilgit-Baltistan for export to China.

Ghulam Qadir, the commercial consul of the Pakistani embassy in Beijing, hailed the approval as a major boost for Gilgit-Baltistan’s agricultural sector, given the prominence of cherry cultivation in the region.

The validation by Chinese Customs signifies that Pakistani cherries meet the necessary standards for export, opening up new trade opportunities and showcasing the quality and taste of Pakistani cherries on the international market.

Trade experts emphasize that the collaboration between China and Pakistan in promoting agricultural exports, particularly cherries from Gilgit-Baltistan, will strengthen economic ties and bilateral relations. Cherries from GB have already found markets in the Middle East.

It should be noted that Gilgit-Baltistan produces more than 4,000 tonnes of quality cherries every season. The approval of Pakistani cherry orchards by Chinese Customs is a step towards increasing trade relations and is a testament to the quality of produce originating from Gilgit-Baltistan.