Pakistan » Sindh

Two kids injured in police-dacoits encounter in Kashmore die in hospital

Bodies shifted from RYK hospital to native village of Gehalpur
Ghulam Mustafa Jul 29, 2023
Photo: file
Two children who were injured in an alleged encounter between the police and dacoits in Kashmore’s katcha area on Friday have died during treatment.

An alleged encounter had taken place between the police and dacoits in the Gehalpur katcha area on Friday.

Two children who were asleep in their house were hit by stray bullets fired from an unknown direction.

The injured Asif and Imamuddin Mirani died in a Rahim Yar Khan Hospital.

Their bodies have been shifted from the hospital to their native village of Gehalpur.

Police had gunned down eight dacoits during Friday’s encounter.

Security

Sindh

Police

dacoits

rahim yar khan

kashmore

katcha

Police operation

