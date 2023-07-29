First shipment of wheat from Russia reaches Karachi

In some possible good news for the public, there is a possibility of reduction in flour prices, it has been learnt.

The first shipment of wheat from Russia has reached Karachi with 1,000 tons of the commodity, sources said.

They added that this is the first shipment of wheat ordered from Russia by the private sector.

The wheat has been purchased from Russia at $279.50 per metric ton.

The price of wheat in the local market is likely to go down with the arrival of the shipment, the sources said.

The wheat imported from Russia will be sold to flour mills at Rs92 per kg, they added.

A significant reduction is expected in the price of flour sold to the common consumer in the market, the sources said.