Sindh Assembly can be dissolved before official term, says Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday addressed rumors circulating in the media regarding the dissolution of the provincial assembly, asserting that the term of the assembly will be completed on August 13 as scheduled.

However, he acknowledged that under specific circumstances, early dissolution of the assembly might be necessary before its official term concludes.

He reaffirmed his commitment to uphold the democratic process and complete the term unless exceptional circumstances dictate otherwise.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah clarified that the Sindh Assembly will reach the end of its tenure on August 13.

If required, the government has the option to obtain an extension of three months for the election process. This extension could be utilized to ensure that the electoral process is carried out smoothly and efficiently, he added.

Murad Ali Shah clarified the timeline for the appointment of a caretaker chief minister, stating that once the assembly is dissolved, there will be a period of three days allocated for consultations on the nomination of the caretaker chief minister. The name of the caretaker chief minister will then be finalized within these three days