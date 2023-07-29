Since its launch, ChatGPT-4 by OpenAI has become a widely known multimodal large language model, captivating people worldwide with its diverse applications, ranging from research assistance to crafting social media captions and even writing letters.

Recently, an intriguing event unfolded on Reddit when a user turned to ChatGPT-4 for help in dealing with his upset wife and shared the AI’s responses with the community.

In his Reddit post, the user expressed astonishment at ChatGPT-4’s advice, claiming that the AI appeared to be a “better husband” than himself.

Screenshots of the conversation were included, showcasing the user seeking guidance on how to apologize to his wife and even asking ChatGPT-4 to draft a text message for him.

The reaction to this incident was mixed among Redditors. Some found it amusing and praised ChatGPT-4’s usefulness, while others were critical, arguing that handling such matters should be a husband’s responsibility without resorting to AI assistance.

The comments on the post were diverse. One user admitted to using ChatGPT for composing cards, while another expressed concern for the user’s wife.

In a lighthearted tone, one commenter jokingly referred to ChatGPT as “every husband’s best personal assistant.” However, some raised eyebrows, questioning the user’s reliance on technology for fulfilling basic relationship responsibilities.

Within 14 hours, the post garnered significant attention from the Reddit community, amassing nearly 4,500 upvotes.

This incident sparked discussions on the role of AI in personal relationships and the boundaries people set when it comes to relying on technology in matters of the heart.

As the popularity of ChatGPT-4 continues to grow, it prompts reflections on the evolving impact of AI in human interactions and the expectations individuals have in their partnerships.