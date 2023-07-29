NDMA forecasts chances of rain with thundershowers over 2-3 days

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast chances of rain with thundershowers over the country during the next two to three days.

It said rainfall will occur in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Floods are expected in the hilly areas of Dera Ghazi Khan division and the tributaries of Kabul River, the NDMA said.

The spillways of Rawal Dam will be opened today from 4pm to 9pm, while there is a possibility of increasing water flow in the rivers, streams and canals of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The authority says there is a risk of floods due to the bursting of glaciers in the mountain valleys.

It said advance notifications and safety measures should be publicized to prevent any potential hazards.

Traffic towards sensitive areas should be systematically monitored, and machinery kept ready to deal with emergency situations, the NDMA has directed.

Arrangements should be made for the relocation of people living in low-lying areas, it has wared.

Torrential rains expected after Aug 3

Meanwhile, the chief meteorologist says heavy rain is likely to continue in Lahore for the next 24 hours.

Muhammad Aslam says there is a fear of urban flooding in the coming days for which an alert has been issued and low-lying areas may be flooded.

He said most rains occurred in the ongoing month, adding the spell is likely to decrease from August 1 to August 3.

However, torrential rains are expected after August 3, the Met chief has forecast, adding there is a fear of submergence of low-lying areas.

Aslam also said it is expected to rain more than usual in August.