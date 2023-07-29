Watch Live
PM grieved over loss of lives in Babusar Top accident

Shehbaz directs authorities to provide best medical treatment to injured
Usman Khan Jul 29, 2023
Photo: APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of eight people in the Babusar Top accident.

The prime minister prayed for the departed souls and their bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

PM Sharif directed the relevant authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.

According to local authorities, eight people lost their lives and nine others sustained injuries after a tourist van plunged into a ravine at Getti Das, near the scenic Babusar Top on Friday.

