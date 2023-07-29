Tortured domestic worker’s condition improving, platelet count low: doctor

A doctor at the Lahore General Hospital says the condition of the domestic worker tortured in Islamabad is improving and she is being fed light food.

General Hospital Principal Prof Al Farid Zafar says Rizwana’s health is better than before, but she still needs oxygen.

Rizwana has been undergoing treatment at the Lahore General Hospital for five days.

Prof Zafar says when her oxygen levels improve, the support will be removed. He says Rizwana has started consuming light food.

“She asked for food herself,” Prof Zafar says.

He further said the platelet count of the minor is quite low, adding doctors are trying to improve the count.

Her cancer test report is clear, Prof Zafar says, adding Rizwana is suffering from anemia.