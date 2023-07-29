Exams for National Assembly Secretariat posts postponed
New date will be announced soon
The National Assembly Secretariat has announced the postponement of the written examination for several posts, which was originally scheduled to take place on July 31 and August 1.
In a recent statement issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, it was confirmed that the written examination has been deferred, and a new date will be announced later.
The decision to postpone the examination came in light of the declaration of a two-day local holiday by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration. The local holiday is set to be observed on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1.
