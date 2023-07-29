Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1PM | Holiday Announce | 29th July 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 1PM | Holiday Announce | 29th July 2023 | SAMAA TV Jul 29, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | Holiday Announce | 29th July 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Processions en route to their destinations, as country observes Yaum-e-Ashur ChatGPT offers relationship advice, leaving reactions split Tortured domestic worker’s condition improving, platelet count low: doctor Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular CAA employees protest against airport outsourcing in Karachi Islamabad announces two-day local holiday PIA approves restructuring of national airline