JUI-F hints at dissolution of PDM over caretaker PM consultation

Hafiz Hamdullah, a senior leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), has dropped hints about the potential dissolution of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which currently represents a coalition of various political parties in Pakistan.

In a recent exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, Hafiz Hamdullah expressed his disappointment with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for discussing the caretaker prime minister’s appointment without involving the JUI-F in the consultation process.

He asserted that the consultations held by PML-N and PPP regarding the caretaker prime minister were not official, as the actual decision should be taken by the PDM as a collective entity.

“The name of the caretaker prime minister without the involvement of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman would not be acceptable.”

Questioning the need for ongoing committee meetings if Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have already finalized the names for the caretaker prime minister, Hafiz Hamdullah raised concerns about the apparent lack of inclusion of JUI-F in the crucial decision-making process.

Hafiz Hamdullah made it clear that the PDM alliance will continue to exist until the formation of the government and will take the decision to dissolve PDM after the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

He also stated that the process of consultation on the caretaker prime minister within the PDM has not yet commenced.