Two police officials martyred, five injured in North Waziristan accident

Two officials were martyred when a police mobile met with an accident in the Mir Ali sub-division on North Waziristan on Saturday morning.

Moreover, a civilian and five other personnel were injured in the accident.

The injured were shifted to Mir Ali Hospital, the police said.

On the other hand, security forces killed three terrorists during a successful operation in South Waziristan and Khyber districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa early on Saturday morning.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists were killed in various operations by the security forces in South Waziristan and Khyber.