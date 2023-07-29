Twitch streamer’s shocking on-air actions lead to unprecedented ban!

In a rather unusual incident on Twitch, streamer Valannn found herself in an awkward situation when her elderly dog, Kouki, had an unexpected accident while she was streaming.

The 12-year-old Shiba Inu defecated on her while she was picking him up for an on-screen cuddle.

The comical but unfortunate moment quickly went viral on social media, drawing attention to the incident.

However, the aftermath was not as humorous for Valannn, as she received significant backlash for the mishap.

Twitch issued her a temporary ban, citing the reason as “deliberately sharing content featuring bodily fluids such as blood, urine, feces, vomit, etc.”

Valannn took to Twitter to express her frustration, mentioning that she had not realized her dog was defecating during the stream.

Despite her explanation, the ban was enforced for one day. While it was a temporary suspension, Twitch’s guidelines state that multiple strikes can lead to a permanent ban.

After serving her one-day ban, Valannn’s account was reinstated. However, the incident serves as a reminder that streamers need to be cautious even with their pets around, as accidents like this can lead to consequences on the platform.