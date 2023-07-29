Chinese vice premier to reach Pakistan tomorrow on 3-day visit

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng is arriving in Pakistan tomorrow on a three-day visit.

Besides participating in the 10th anniversary celebrations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Chinese dignitary will also meet with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Vice Premier He Lifeng has played a prominent role in China’s international economic relations and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, of which the CPEC is a flagship project.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the Chinese official will be the chief guest at the CPEC event.

The FO further said the vice premier played an important role in the CPEC as well as Pakistan-China economic relations.

As the Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, He Lifeng was also active in the implementation of the CPEC projects, said the FO spokesperson.

The Chinese vice premier’s visit is part of high-level contacts between Pakistan and China, the spokesman added.

The VP’s visit to Pakistan is a reflection of the strengthening of the friendship with China.