Asif Zardari urges developed nations to take proactive steps in discouraging Islamophobia

On Ashura (Muharram 10), President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari, paid a heartfelt tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) and his devoted companions.

In his message, he highlighted the universal significance of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) philosophy, which serves as a beacon of hope for humanity.

Asif Ali Zardari recalled the powerful speech of Hazrat Bibi Zainab (S.A.) in the court of Yazid, stating that her unwavering courage and eloquence continue to inspire and defeat tyranny even to this day.

He stated that to truly comprehend the essence of Islam, one must learn from the great sacrifices of the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The President of PPP underscored that the leadership of his party has consistently resisted oppressive forces, drawing strength from the philosophy of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S).

Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed that the legacy of Imam Hussain (A.S) will forever stand as a timeless example of bravery, steadfastness, and the unwavering fight for justice and rights.

He proudly stated that the PPP’s leadership and devoted followers, known as Jiyalas, have embraced the path of Hussainyat (following the principles of Imam Hussain) and have chosen martyrdom over compromising on truth and their rights.

Expressing concern about the rising threat of Islamophobia and its impact on global peace, he expressed that hurting the sentiments of Muslims is tantamount to terrorism.

Asif Ali Zardari called upon developed nations to take proactive steps in discouraging such elements that pose a threat to world peace.

He reiterated the timeless relevance of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) philosophy, urging people worldwide to draw inspiration from his noble character and strive for justice, courage, and compassion in the face of adversity.

Yaum-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, is being observed on Saturday across the country to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala.