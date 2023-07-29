Want Sunday lunch at this diner? Get ready for four-year waitlist!

Imagine having to wait four long years for a spot at a popular eatery to enjoy a Sunday roast. Well, that’s the reality for those hoping to dine at The Bank Tavern in Bristol, as it boasts a staggering four-year waiting list for its sought-after Sunday lunches.

Despite the lengthy wait, it’s no surprise that people are eager to secure a reservation at this establishment. The eatery earned the prestigious title of “Best Roast in Britain” at the 2019 Observer Food Monthly Awards and topped the 2018 Bristol Good Food Awards.

In a recent study conducted by UK card payment provider Dojo, The Bank Tavern was officially deemed “the hardest restaurant in the world to get a reservation.” Researchers used TikTok views to gauge popularity and then confirmed waiting times through website or Google reviews.

Tucked away in the city centre on John Street, The Bank Tavern offers a cosy setting with only seven tables, accommodating up to 40 diners. Reservations are limited to an hour and 45 minutes, and the eatery serves approximately 160 roast dinners each week.

The roast dinners have become immensely popular, leading the pub to stop taking reservations last year due to overwhelming demand. Their menu features a variety of options, including 30-day dry-aged rare topside of beef, slow-cooked pork belly, honey and rosemary roasted leg of lamb, and a vegetable and lentil loaf for vegetarians.

All roasts are served with Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes, parsnip puree, creamy leeks, braised red cabbage, and seasonal vegetables. For those willing to wait and experience this culinary delight, a two-course meal costs £21.95, while a three-course meal is priced at £26.95.