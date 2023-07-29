Processions en route to their destinations, as country observes Yaum-e-Ashur

Yaum-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, is being observed on Saturday across the country to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

Ulema and zakireen are highlighting the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the processions.

Lahore

The main Zuljinnah procession from Lahore appeared from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate on Saturday morning.

The main procession marches through its traditional route, including Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taxali and Bhati Gate.

Early morning, the Azaan Ali Akbar was held at Mohallah Shia.

During the procession, the mourners will hold Majalis-e-Azadari at main chowks of the route and also flagellate themselves.

The Ashura procession will offer the Zuhr prayers at Rang Mahal. Passing through the Bhati Gate, it will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made in connection with Ashura, as 11,000 personnel of Punjab Police have been deployed.

The procession is being monitored through 400 CCTV cameras and drones, while snipers have been deputed on the rooftops of buildings along the procession route.

Three operation rooms have been set up for monitoring the procession.

More than 125,000 police officers and personnel are performing security duties across the province.

In Lahore, more than 15,000 officers and officials have been deployed for the security of the main procession and majalis, the Punjab IGP said.

Dr Usman Anwar has instructed the police personnel to remain on high alert at the duty points, and ensure checking through CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and metal detectors.

Women police officers have been deployed for security and checking of women mourners.

Commandos in plain clothes and snipers on the roofs along the routes have been deployed, the police chief said.

Special arrangements have been made to maintain the flow of traffic, Dr Anwar said.

Karachi

The main Ashura procession of Karachi departed from Nishtar Pak and after passing through its traditional route will culminate at the Hussainia Irania Imambargah in Kharadar.

The main majlis at Nishtar Park was led by Allama Shehenshah Naqvi, while the procession is led by a squad of Pak Buturab Scouts.

The participants of the procession will perform Zuhr prayers at Tibet Center. More than 4,500 police officers have been deployed for the security of the procession.

Rangers troops are also performing security duties, while mobile phone services have been suspended along the procession routes.

All adjacent routes of the procession have been completely closed for general traffic.

Before the procession commenced, the Bomb Disposal Squad searched the route, the police said, adding they are monitoring the route with the help of CCTV cameras

As per police authorities, Rangers and police officers have also been posted on the tall buildings falling on the route.

More than 10,000 personnel have been deployed for security during Muharram, the spokesperson said.

More than 3,000 traffic officers are on duty to guide the commuters.

Multan

The main procession in Multan has been taken out from Imambargah Heera Haideria.

In the city, 116 processions are likely to be taken out from which 21 have been declared sensitive.

Moreover, 130 majalis are likely to be held out of which 27 have been declared sensitive.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the processions, as 4,293 police officers and personnel are performing security duties.

Mirpur Khas

In Mirpur Khas, the main mourning procession of Ashura was taken out from Haideri Imambargah, and is proceeding on its traditional route.

Strict security arrangements have been made, while mobile service has also been suspended in the city.

In total, 42 mourning processions are likely to be taken out on Ashura, as per the police.

More than 1,700 policemen and officers are deputed for security.

Faisalabad

The main procession departed from Imambargah Azakhana Shabbir, while strict security measures have been ensured along the route.

The procession will culminate at Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

Moreover, 25 majalis and 153 processions will be held in Faisalabad. More than 6,000 personnel, including five SPs and 13 DSPs, have been deputed for security.

A control room has been set up at the DC Office, where CCTV cameras are being monitored.

Gujranwala

The main procession of Ashura commenced from Imambargah Golistan Marfat, while a rain emergency has been imposed in the city by the district administration due to the intermittent rain.

Sabeels have been set up along the procession route for the mourners, who are reciting laments for Hazrat Imam Husain as they proceed.

The staff of WASA is busy in draining rainwater.

CCTV cameras equipped with modern technology have been installed on the routes of the processions in Gujranwala to ensure complete security and monitoring of the processions.

The sensitive processions are being strictly monitored, while 46 processions and 39 majalis will be held across the district.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed on the route of the processions.