Processions across country termini as country observes Yaum-e-Ashur

Yaum-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, was observed on Saturday across the country to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions were taken out in all cities and towns of the country and ended after passing through traditional routes.

Ulema and zakireen highlighted the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain ((RA) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident during the processions.

Lahore

The main Zuljinnah procession from Lahore appeared from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate on Saturday morning.

The main procession marches through its traditional route, including Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taxali and Bhati Gate.

Early morning, the Azaan Ali Akbar was held at Mohallah Shia.

During the procession, the mourners also held Majalis-e-Azadari at main chowks of the route and also flagellated themselves.

The Ashura procession offered the Zuhr prayers at Rang Mahal. Passing through the Bhati Gate, and concluded at Karbala Gamay Shah.

Foolproof security arrangements had been made in connection with Ashura, as 11,000 personnel of Punjab Police were deployed.

The procession were monitored through 400 CCTV cameras and drones, while snipers had been deputed on the rooftops of buildings along the procession route.

Three operation rooms had been set up for monitoring the procession.

More than 125,000 police officers and personnel performed security duties across the province.

In Lahore, more than 15,000 officers and officials had been deployed for the security of the main procession and majalis, the Punjab IGP said.

Dr Usman Anwar had instructed the police personnel to remain on high alert at the duty points, and ensure checking through CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and metal detectors.

Women police officers had been deployed for security and checking of women mourners.

Commandos in plain clothes and snipers on the roofs along the routes had been deployed, the police chief said.

Special arrangements were made to maintain the flow of traffic, Dr Anwar said.

Lahore Police Chief, Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamiana, commended the police force for ensuring best security arrangements on the occasion of Ashura.

He said that due to comprehensive planning, Ashura was observed peacefully and without any untoward incidents.

Kamiana highlighted the excellent coordination and teamwork exhibited by all units of Lahore Police.

He said that Lahore police’s unwavering commitment to prioritising the safety of citizens has always been evident and remains their core focus.

He also commended active participation and support of citizens, media, and administrators in collaborating with police on security matters.

Karachi

The main Ashura procession of Karachi departed from Nishtar Pak and after passing through its traditional route culminated at the Hussainia Irania Imambargah in Kharadar.

The main majlis at Nishtar Park was led by Allama Shehenshah Naqvi, while the procession was led by a squad of Pak Buturab Scouts.

The participants of the procession performed Zuhr prayers at Tibet Centre. More than 4,500 police officers had been deployed for the security of the procession.

Rangers troops also performed security duties, while mobile phone services remained suspended along the procession routes.

All adjacent routes of the procession were completely closed for general traffic.

Before the procession commenced, the Bomb Disposal Squad searched the route, the police said, adding they are monitoring the route with the help of CCTV cameras

As per police authorities, Rangers and police officers had also been deployed on the tall buildings along the route.

More than 10,000 personnel had been deployed for security during Muharram, the spokesperson said.

More than 3,000 traffic officers were on duty to guide the commuters.

Multan

The main procession in Multan was taken out from Imambargah Heera Haideria.

In the city, 116 processions were taken out from which 21 had been declared sensitive.

Moreover, 130 majalis were likely to be held out of which 27 had been declared sensitive.

Strict security arrangements were made for the processions, as 4,293 police officers and personnel performed security duties.

Mirpur Khas

In Mirpur Khas, the main mourning procession of Ashura was taken out from Haideri Imambargah, and proceeded on its traditional route.

Strict security arrangements had been made, while mobile service had also been suspended in the city.

In total, 42 mourning processions were taken out on Ashura, as per the police.

More than 1,700 policemen and officers were deputed for security.

Faisalabad

The main procession departed from Imambargah Azakhana Shabbir, while strict security measures had been ensured along the route.

The procession culminated at Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

Moreover, 25 majalis and 153 processions were held in Faisalabad. More than 6,000 personnel, including five SPs and 13 DSPs, had been deputed for security.

A control room had been set up at the DC Office.

Gujranwala

The main procession of Ashura commenced from Imambargah Golistan Marfat, while a rain emergency had been imposed in the city by the district administration due to the intermittent rain.

Sabeels had been set up along the procession route for the mourners, who were reciting laments for Hazrat Imam Husain as they proceed.

The staff of WASA is busy in draining rainwater.

CCTV cameras equipped with modern technology had been installed on the routes of the processions in Gujranwala to ensure complete security and monitoring of the processions.

The sensitive processions were strictly monitored, while 46 processions and 39 majalis were held across the district.

More than 4,000 police personnel had been deployed on the route of the processions.

Quetta

The main Zuljinnah procession of Ashura in Quetta departed from Imambargah Hussaini in Nasirabad peacefully moved towards its destination.

The procession comprised 38 mourning groups and was led by Balochistan Shia Conference President Jawwad Rafi.

The first group of mourners reached Mizan Chowk, as the mourners paid homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

To ensure security, 6,000 police and FC personnel had been deployed, while the route had been completely sealed.

Two battalions of the Pakistan Army were on standby, while mobile services had been suspended.

Sabeels and niaz were distributed along the route.

The procession reached Alamdar Road through the designated routes and culminate there.

Quetta DIG Azfar Mehsar told the media that the procession was underway peacefully. He said Levies, police and FC personnel had been deployed along and rooftops along the route.

The Pakistan Army remained on alert to deal with specific situations, he said, adding the entry of unrelated people and vehicles in the procession had been banned.

Control rooms had been set up at IGP, DIG, DC and FC headquarters offices, Mehsar said.

Rawalpindi

The main procession in Rawalpindi commenced from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain in Teli Mohalla.

The police and district administration had completed the security arrangements for the procession, as 6,000 personnel were deployed.

Army and Rangers troops were also on alert to deal with any emergency situation.

The procession routes were monitored by secret cameras, police said.

The procession reached Imambargah Col Maqbool on College Road from Committee Chowk through Iqbal Road.

A second procession from Imambargah Col Maqbool joined the main procession. The procession reached Bohar Bazar Chowk via College Road.

The procession taken out from Hifazat Ali Shah Imambargah joined the main procession at Bohar Bazar.

All three processions offered Zuhr prayers at Fawara Chowk.

A majlis was also held at Fawara Chowk.

After the majlis, the procession passed through Sabzi Mandi Road, Dingi Khoi and Imambara Chowk and culminated at the old Imambargah late at night.

Hyderabad

The main Ashura procession organised by Anjuman Haidari was taken out from Qadam Gah Maula Ali. The procession was monitored by CCTV cameras.

After the Zuhr prayers, the procession culminated at Karbala Dadan Shah.

ASP Alina Rajpar said all the shops, markets and streets on the procession route had been sealed, while seven walkthrough gates had been installed to enter the main procession.

Mourners were admitted into the procession after being checked through walkthrough gates, she said.

More than 50 CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the procession, she added.

More than 200 mourning groups joined the main procession, while over 5,000 policemen had been deputed for security.

Jhang

In Jhang, the main Muharram procession was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Darbar Gohar Shah.

Across the district, 164 large and small processions were taken out on Ashura.

More than 3,000 policemen had been deployed for the security of the processions.

Rangers and Pakistan Army troops were also present, while the entry and exit points of the city were checked, said the DPO.

The procession route was monitored through more than 700 CCTV cameras.

Sargodha

The main procession commenced from Imambargah Block No 19.

Besides the main procession, 214 smaller processions taken out across the district.

Moreover, 224 majalis were held across the district.

The main procession passed through its designated routes and end at the Karbala Manzil.

Peshawar

Strict security arrangements had been made in Peshawar, as 12 small and large mourning processions were taken out across the city.

The first procession commenced from Imambargah Syed Agha Rizvi Shah.

The mourning procession ended at the Agha Mustafa Imambargah.

Foolproof security arrangements had been made for the procession, as mobile services remained suspended and routes to the old city sealed.

Around 13,000 police and security personnel had been deployed, and unauthorised persons were barred from entering buildings along the procession route.

Dera Ismail Khan

In Dera Ismail Khan, the first main procession of Ashura was taken out from Imambargah Bamon Shah, which proceeded on its traditional route.

On the other hand, 69 processions were taken out from across the district and strict security measures had been adopted on the occasion.

Bahawalpur

All the processions of the 10th of Muharram concluded peacefully in Bahawalpur.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, visited the concluding point of Ashura processions near Multani Gate, Old Sabzi Mandi.

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas were also present on the occasion.

DPO Bahawalpur reported a total of 112 processions in the district, categorised as five each of category A and category B.

Additionally, 32 majalis were held, including one of category A. Over 3,000 police personnel, Rangers, and volunteers provided security for these events.

A three-tier security plan, involving Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, and Eagle Squad, was implemented.

Snipers were deployed around procession routes.

The DPO office established a control room for prompt communication and response.

Interior Sindh

Ashura was peacefully observed in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana division.

Large processions were conducted under strict security measures adopted by the district administrations.

The mourners renewed their pledge to remain steadfast and uphold the banner of truth, following the golden traditions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Police and Rangers patrolled the cities and localities of the division throughout the day to maintain law and order.

In Larkana city, Alm and Zuljinnah processions were taken out from several locations following traditional routes.

The main mourning procession in the city terminated at Imam Bargah Jaral Shah Bukhari, where Majlis Sham-e-Ghariban was held at Pakistan Chowk.

Majalis-e-Aza were held in various Imambargahs and open places, where ulema and zakirs highlighted the Karbala tragedy and the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

The speakers emphasised unity of the ummah and maintaining harmony among different sects of society.

Mourners also expressed their love and agony for the family members of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who were mercilessly assassinated.

Foolproof security arrangements were made to avoid any untoward incident.

Various social organisations and political parties provided relief aid to the participants of the processions, setting up sabils along the routes in honour of mourners.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Taazia, Alam, and Zuljinnah processions were held in all big and small cities of the territory.

In the state capital, Muzaffarabad, and adjoining areas, 10 mourning processions were taken out from different imam bargahs, which later joined the main mourning procession.

The main Taazia, Alam, and Zuljinnah procession started from Markazi Imam Bargah Pir Elam Shah Bukhari.

The morning procession passed through Madina Market and reached Markazi Imam Bargah Pir Elam Shah Bukhari before sunset.

Sham-e-Ghariban will be held at the central imam bargah tonight.

Throughout AJK, about 5,000 security personnel had been deputed to maintain peace and security. Mobile telephone service was suspended to avoid any unpleasant incidents.

Gilgit Baltistan

In Gilgit Baltistan (GB) , the main procession was taken out from the Central Mosque this morning and culminated at the same place in the afternoon after following its traditional routes.

The participants offered Zohr prayers at Capt Zameer Abbas Chowk in the City at noon.

The GB administration had made special security arrangements and deputed 3,000 personnel from law enforcement agencies to protect processions across the province.

Later tonight, Majalise Shame Gheribian will be organised in imambargahas.