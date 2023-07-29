Processions across country near termini as country observes Yaum-e-Ashur

Yaum-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram, is being observed on Saturday across the country to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions in Karbala.

In this connection, mourning processions are being taken out in all cities and towns of the country and most of them are near their termini.

Ulema and zakireen are highlighting the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the processions.

Lahore

The main Zuljinnah procession from Lahore appeared from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate on Saturday morning.

The main procession marches through its traditional route, including Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taxali and Bhati Gate.

Early morning, the Azaan Ali Akbar was held at Mohallah Shia.

During the procession, the mourners will hold Majalis-e-Azadari at main chowks of the route and also flagellate themselves.

The Ashura procession will offer the Zuhr prayers at Rang Mahal. Passing through the Bhati Gate, it will conclude at Karbala Gamay Shah.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made in connection with Ashura, as 11,000 personnel of Punjab Police have been deployed.

The procession is being monitored through 400 CCTV cameras and drones, while snipers have been deputed on the rooftops of buildings along the procession route.

Three operation rooms have been set up for monitoring the procession.

More than 125,000 police officers and personnel are performing security duties across the province.

In Lahore, more than 15,000 officers and officials have been deployed for the security of the main procession and majalis, the Punjab IGP said.

Dr Usman Anwar has instructed the police personnel to remain on high alert at the duty points, and ensure checking through CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and metal detectors.

Women police officers have been deployed for security and checking of women mourners.

Commandos in plain clothes and snipers on the roofs along the routes have been deployed, the police chief said.

Special arrangements have been made to maintain the flow of traffic, Dr Anwar said.

Karachi

The main Ashura procession of Karachi departed from Nishtar Pak and after passing through its traditional route culminated at the Hussainia Irania Imambargah in Kharadar.

The main majlis at Nishtar Park was led by Allama Shehenshah Naqvi, while the procession was led by a squad of Pak Buturab Scouts.

The participants of the procession performed Zuhr prayers at Tibet Centre. More than 4,500 police officers had been deployed for the security of the procession.

Rangers troops also performed security duties, while mobile phone services remained suspended along the procession routes.

All adjacent routes of the procession were completely closed for general traffic.

Before the procession commenced, the Bomb Disposal Squad searched the route, the police said, adding they are monitoring the route with the help of CCTV cameras

As per police authorities, Rangers and police officers had also been deployed on the tall buildings along the route.

More than 10,000 personnel had been deployed for security during Muharram, the spokesperson said.

More than 3,000 traffic officers were on duty to guide the commuters.

Multan

The main procession in Multan has been taken out from Imambargah Heera Haideria.

In the city, 116 processions are likely to be taken out from which 21 have been declared sensitive.

Moreover, 130 majalis are likely to be held out of which 27 have been declared sensitive.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the processions, as 4,293 police officers and personnel are performing security duties.

Mirpur Khas

In Mirpur Khas, the main mourning procession of Ashura was taken out from Haideri Imambargah, and is proceeding on its traditional route.

Strict security arrangements have been made, while mobile service has also been suspended in the city.

In total, 42 mourning processions are likely to be taken out on Ashura, as per the police.

More than 1,700 policemen and officers are deputed for security.

Faisalabad

The main procession departed from Imambargah Azakhana Shabbir, while strict security measures have been ensured along the route.

The procession will culminate at Ghanta Ghar Chowk.

Moreover, 25 majalis and 153 processions will be held in Faisalabad. More than 6,000 personnel, including five SPs and 13 DSPs, have been deputed for security.

A control room has been set up at the DC Office, where CCTV cameras are being monitored.

Gujranwala

The main procession of Ashura commenced from Imambargah Golistan Marfat, while a rain emergency has been imposed in the city by the district administration due to the intermittent rain.

Sabeels have been set up along the procession route for the mourners, who are reciting laments for Hazrat Imam Husain as they proceed.

The staff of WASA is busy in draining rainwater.

CCTV cameras equipped with modern technology have been installed on the routes of the processions in Gujranwala to ensure complete security and monitoring of the processions.

The sensitive processions are being strictly monitored, while 46 processions and 39 majalis will be held across the district.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed on the route of the processions.

Quetta

The main Zuljinnah procession of Ashura in Quetta that departed from Imambargah Hussaini in Nasirabad is peacefully moving towards its destination.

The procession comprises 38 mourning groups and is being led by Balochistan Shia Conference President Jawwad Rafi.

The first group of mourners has reached Mizan Chowk, as the mourners pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

To ensure security, 6,000 police and FC personnel have been deployed, while the route has been completely sealed.

Two battalions of the Pakistan Army are on standby, while mobile services have been suspended.

Sabeels and niaz are being distributed along the route.

The procession will reach Alamdar Road through the designated routes and culminate there.

Quetta DIG Azfar Mehsar told the media that the procession is underway peacefully. He said Levies, police and FC personnel have been deployed along and rooftops along the route.

The Pakistan Army is on alert to deal with specific situations, he said, adding the entry of unrelated people ne vehicles in the procession has been banned.

Control rooms have been set up at IGP, DIG, DC and FC headquarters offices, Mehsar said.

Rawalpindi

The main procession in Rawalpindi was set to commence from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain in Teli Mohalla.

The police and district administration have completed the security arrangements for the procession, as 6,000 personnel have been deployed.

Army and Rangers troops are also on alert to deal with any emergency situation.

The procession routes are being monitored by secret cameras, police said.

The procession will reach Imambargah Col Maqbool on College Road from Committee Chowk through Iqbal Road.

A second procession from Imambargah Col Maqbool will join the main procession. The procession will reach Bohar Bazar Chowk via College Road.

The procession taken out from Hifazat Ali Shah Imambargah will join the main procession at Bohar Bazar. All three processions will say their Zuhr prayers at Fawara Chowk.

A majlis will also be held at Fawara Chowk.

After the majlis, the procession will pass through Sabzi Mandi Road, Dingi Khoi and Imambara Chowk and culminate at the old Imambargah late at night.

Hyderabad

The main Ashura procession organized by Anjuman Haidari was taken out from Qadam Gah Maula Ali. The procession is being monitored by CCTV cameras.

After the Zuhr prayers, the procession will culminate at Karbala Dadan Shah.

ASP Alina Rajpar said all the shops, markets and streets on the procession route have been sealed, while seven walkthrough gates have been installed to enter the main procession.

Mourners are being admitted into the procession after being checked through walkthrough gates, she said.

More than 50 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the procession, she added.

More than 200 mourning groups will join the main procession, while over 5,000 policemen have been deputed for security.

Jhang

In Jhang, the main Muharram procession was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia Darbar Gohar Shah.

Across the district, 164 large and small processions are being taken out on Ashura.

More than 3,000 policemen have been deployed for the security of the processions.

Rangers and Pakistan Army troops are also present, while the entry and exit points of the city are being checked, said the DPO.

The procession route is being monitored through more than 700 CCTV cameras.

Sargodha

The main procession commenced from Imambargah Block No 19.

Besides the main procession, 214 smaller processions are being taken out across the district.

Moreover, 224 majalis are being held across the district.

The main procession will pass through its designated routes and end at the Karbala Manzil.

Peshawar

Strict security arrangements have been made in Peshawar, as 12 small and large mourning processions are taken out across the city.

The first procession commenced from Imambargah Syed Agha Rizvi Shah.

The mourning procession will end at the Agha Mustafa Imambargah.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the procession, as mobile services have been suspended and routes to the old city sealed.

Around 13,000 police and security personnel have been deployed, and unauthorized persons barred from entering buildings along the procession route.

Dera Ismail Khan

In Dera Ismail Khan, the first main procession of Ashura has been taken out from Imambargah Bamon Shah, which is proceeding on its traditional route.

On the other hand, 69 processions will be taken out from across the district. Strict security measures have been adopted on the occasion.