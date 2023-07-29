Islamabad announces two-day local holiday

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has declared a two-day local holiday on Monday, July 31, and Tuesday, August 1, in anticipation of the visit of a distinguished foreign guest.

The announcement was made by Additional Commissioner Rana Waqas Ahmed, who confirmed that a notification regarding the holiday has been issued to the public.

Sources familiar with the matter have indicated that the high-level foreign guest expected to visit Islamabad on the specified dates is none other than the Chinese vice premier. The visit is set to commemorate the momentous occasion of the ten-year anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Upon the vice premier’s arrival, a red carpet welcome is expected to be extended, emphasizing the significance of the event and the warm ties between China and Pakistan.

The ceremony planned during the visit will celebrate the decade of CPEC, which stands as the flagship program of President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative, unveiled in 2013. CPEC has been a cornerstone of cooperation between the two nations, fostering economic development and regional connectivity.