FM Bilawal to undertake official visit to UAE tomorrow

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will undertake an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

During the visit, the foreign minister is scheduled to hold a meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They are likely to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The FM will also offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the demise of the brother of Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

In Dubai, Bilawal is likely to participate in the unveiling ceremony of the wax figure of his mother, Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds – the first Pakistani personality to feature at the Emirati museum.

The minister’s upcoming visit reflects Pakistan’s robust engagement with the UAE and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnership.