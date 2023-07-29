Discover time-saving magic of the new Google Maps upgrade - get it now!

Google Maps has received a significant upgrade for Android users, and you might not have noticed it yet. The update quietly rolled out, enhancing the speed and functionality of voice controls within the app.

Now, when you open Google Maps and tap the microphone icon in the search bar, you’ll experience a “faster way” to search.

By simply stating your destination, the new and improved Google Assistant swiftly provides directions.

Notably, it even suggests the quickest mode of transport when asked for the fastest route from point A to B.

Previously, voice controls on Google Maps were a bit sluggish, and typing out directions felt equally fast.

Additionally, misunderstandings could lead to wasted time waiting for incorrect directions. However, the revamped Google Assistant now makes asking for directions using your voice feel much quicker.

As you speak, the app displays a large readout of your input, making it easier to catch any misinterpretations and correct them promptly.

One impressive feature is the onscreen category options that can be tapped instead of spoken. These categories quickly display a list of nearby services that match your selection.

While some may find them redundant as the main Google Maps screen already provides categories, they don’t interfere with the experience.

During testing, the improved voice control proved to be notably faster, and it even seems that using the phone’s Google Assistant to get directions in Google Maps has also become quicker.

The update has likely already been applied to your phone, and you don’t need to remember updating Google Maps recently.

It’s a server-side update from Google, so no new app version needs to be installed to enjoy the faster search functionality.