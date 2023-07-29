3 terrorists killed in Khyber, South Waziristan: ISPR

Three terrorists have been killed in successful operations conducted by security forces in Khyber and South Waziristan districts.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), one terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in the Bagh area of Khyber district. Additionally, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the deceased terrorist.

In a separate encounter, two more terrorists were killed in the Gomal Zam area of the South Waziristan district.

The ISPR stated that the eliminated terrorists were actively involved in carrying out terrorist activities against security forces and were responsible for the killings of innocent civilians.

Following the operations, the security forces conducted a sanitization process in the area to ensure the elimination of any other potential threats.

Local residents of the area praised the operation and expressed their full support in the ongoing efforts to eradicate the menace of terrorism.