Another spell of heavy rain cuts through humidity in Lahore, reduces mercury level

As the latest spell of monsoon rains continues, different parts of Lahore are experiencing heavy showers with thunder since early on Saturday morning, submerging low-lying areas. The chief meteorologist has forecast a fresh spell of monsoon rains from August 1 that may cause urban flooding.

The rain has however caused a dip in the mercury level as well the level of humidity.

Heavy rain was reported from Rehmanpura, Garhi Shahu, Wahdat Colony, Joray Pul, Chungi Amar Sidhu and Ferozepur Road, while areas like Mughalpura, Canal Road, Nishtar Town, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Defence, Qaddafi Stadium, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, Johar Town are experiencing relatively lesser rainfall.

The downpour is said to continue intermittently throughout the day, while the chief meteorologist has said that a fresh spell of monsoon may begin from August 1 that may cause urban flooding.

The heaviest rain in Lahore has been recorded at Gulshan-e-Ravi with 130 millimeter, followed by 125mm at Pani wala Talab, Lakshmi Chowk 64mm, Tajpura 45mm and Nishar Town 44mm.

Heavy rain has also been reported from Nankana Sahib and its adjacent areas. The rain with thunderstorm and cool breeze has turned the weather pleasant.

Flood, dam situation

Meanwhile, the inflow and outflow of water into and from River Sutlej at head Sulemanki is 81,540 cusecs.

At Head Islam, the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 40,925 cusecs, and the data from Mailsi Syphon is 37,860 cusecs.

At Kashmore, the water flow in Guddu Barrage is reported to be rising continuously. The inflow of water at Guddu has been recorded at 410,886 cusecs, while the discharge is 396,656 cusecs, according to the control room.

A low-level flood situation persists in the katcha area at Kashmore. During the last 12 hours, the inflow of water into Guddu Barrage has increased by 31,000 cusecs.