Another heavy rain spell cuts through humidity, reduces mercury in parts of Punjab

As the latest spell of monsoon rains continues, different parts of Lahore are experiencing heavy showers with thunder since early on Saturday morning, submerging low-lying areas. The chief meteorologist has forecast a fresh spell of monsoon rains from August 1 that may cause urban flooding.

The rain has however caused a dip in the mercury level as well the level of humidity.

Heavy rain was reported from Rehmanpura, Garhi Shahu, Wahdat Colony, Joray Pul, Chungi Amar Sidhu and Ferozepur Road, while areas like Mughalpura, Canal Road, Nishtar Town, Harbanspura, Gulberg, Defence, Qaddafi Stadium, Model Town, Kot Lakhpat, Faisal Town, Johar Town are experiencing relatively lesser rainfall.

The downpour is said to continue intermittently throughout the day, while the chief meteorologist has said that a fresh spell of monsoon may begin from August 1 that may cause urban flooding.

The heaviest rain in Lahore has been recorded at Gulshan-e-Ravi with 130 millimeter, followed by 125mm at Pani wala Talab, Lakshmi Chowk 64mm, Tajpura 45mm and Nishar Town 44mm.

Feeders trip

On the other hand, the heavy rain in Lahore has caused 95 feeders of LESCO to trip, due to which electricity supply has been suspended to different areas of the city.

The LESCO field staff has been put on high alert, a spokesperson claimed, adding they were facing difficulties in the restoration of power due to the rain.

The spokesman has warned people to stay away from electricity installations and at least 10 feet from high-tension power lines.

Heavy rain has also been reported from Nankana Sahib and its adjacent areas. The rain with thunderstorm and cool breeze has turned the weather pleasant.

Two-year-old dies in roof collapse

Meanwhile, last night, rainfall was also reported from Mansehra, which caused flooding in the canals and nullahs in the Konsh and Siran valleys.

A two-year-old girl died when the roof of her house collapsed in Ajmera city of Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rain in others parts of country

Heavy rain has also lashed parts of Pindi Bhattian and Silakot, which has reduced the temperatures but also inundated low-lying areas.

Moreover, heavy downpour goes on in several districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawlakot, and Haveli. The downpour has also closed link roads in northern areas of the valley and disrupted power supply.

Karachi also reported light to heavy rain in different parts early morning. Light showers were reported from Tariq Road, Sharea Faisal, Saddar, the old city area, and M.A. Jinnah Road, while the II Chundrigar Road and Tower areas also experienced the downpour.

According to the Meteorology Department, the weather in Karachi will remain partly cloudy, while there is a possibility of drizzle and light rain.

Today, the minimum temperature has been recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 30 to 32 degrees.

Flood, dam situation

Meanwhile, the inflow and outflow of water into and from River Sutlej at head Sulemanki is 81,540 cusecs.

At Head Islam, the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 40,925 cusecs, and the data from Mailsi Syphon is 37,860 cusecs.

The water level in the Ravi River at Head Balloki, Nankana Sahib has risen, as the inflow of water has been recorded at 64,525 cusecs, while the outflow is 51,525 cusecs. The rising water level has submerged villages and small settlements lying on the river bed.

Crops over hundreds of acres have also been damaged, while the affected residents have sought refuge at safer places along with their cattle.

At Kashmore, the water flow in Guddu Barrage is reported to be rising continuously. The inflow of water at Guddu has been recorded at 410,886 cusecs, while the discharge is 396,656 cusecs, according to the control room.

A low-level flood situation persists in the katcha area at Kashmore. During the last 12 hours, the inflow of water into Guddu Barrage has increased by 31,000 cusecs.