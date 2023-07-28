Punjab implements strict law against sugar hoarding

Punjab government has enforced a stringent new law to combat illegal hoarding of sugar.

Under the recently implemented Punjab Food Stuff (Sugar) Order 2023, individuals found stockpiling sugar for betting purposes will face severe consequences.

According to the new law, anyone caught hoarding sugar for gambling will be subjected to a three-year prison sentence.

In addition to the imprisonment, the government is authorised to confiscate the hoarded sugar.

The implementation of this law has authorised the Cane Commissioner of Punjab to arrest sugar mill owners and dealers.

Moreover, the commissioner is now empowered to set an ex-mill rate of the commodity.

The decision to approve this strict order was reached during the last session of the caretaker Punjab cabinet.

As part of this approval, the government is permitted to seize the confiscated sugar and sell it at a fixed price. The proceeds from the sale will then be deposited into the government treasury.

To enforce these measures effectively, various officers of the provincial government have been granted raiding powers.

Moreover, the cane commissioner, in collaboration with the food department, will be responsible for setting the ex-mill price of sugar, while the deputy commissioner (DC) will enforce official rates.

The food department has already begun the process of obtaining records from sugar dealers suspected of being involved in betting-related hoarding activities.