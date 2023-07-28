HEC forms committee to investigate alleged harassment at Islamia University Bahawalpur

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has taken action in response to the alleged harassment of students and faculty members at Islamia University Bahawalpur by forming a five-member fact-finding committee.

The committee, led by Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali, includes members such as Lieutenant General (R) Moazzam Ijaz, Professor Dr. Najma Najam, Professor Dr. Tahira Aziz Mughal, and HEC Advisor P&D & Finance Dr. M. Mazhar Saeed.

The committee has been given a specific mandate to conduct a comprehensive and unbiased investigation into the allegations. It will gather information from various sources, including print, electronic, and social media, to establish the truth behind the reported incidents.

With a sense of urgency, the committee has been asked to submit its investigation report within three weeks.

Based on its findings, appropriate corrective and disciplinary actions will be taken against those found responsible for the harassment. Additionally, the committee is also tasked with presenting recommendations to prevent such instances of sexual harassment in universities in the future.