Egypt Squash Federation raises question on Hamza Khan’s age

Egypt Squash Federation raised the question as they lodged a protest against Pakistan’s newly crowned junior world champion Hamza Khan.

Hamza Khan had beaten Egypt’s Muhammad Zakaria in the final of World Junior Squash Championship and ended Pakistan’s 37-year drought for the title.

According to Egypt Squash Federation, Hamza Khan is over-age and not Under-19, but World Squash Federation said that they confirm the age after watching all the documents, like passport and Squash Personal Identification Number (SPIN), before allowing any player to participate.

They said that they would still investigate the matter. Pakistan’s Yasir Butt and Aamir Atlas Khan had also reached World Junior Squash finals, in between Jansher Khan and Hamza Khan’s triumph, but both of them lost finals.

According to the official documents, Hamza Khan was born in November 2005, which means he has not even turned 18 yet.