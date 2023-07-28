Punjab, KP PDMAs urge caution amid heavy rain forecast over next two days

Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have issued alerts to all relevant departments in anticipation of heavy rains forecasted for today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) in various cities.

In separate statements, the authorities have urged citizens to exercise special precautions during the anticipated heavy rains.

The expected heavy rainfall may lead to urban flooding in different areas of Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Dera Ismail Khan, and also pose a risk of landslides in hilly regions.

Tourists visiting the region are also advised to take necessary precautionary measures and exercise extra caution during this period of forecasted heavy rains.

In the event of an emergency, people are encouraged to contact the control room through the helpline number 1700 for prompt assistance.

As the provinces brace for potential challenges posed by the heavy rains, citizens are urged to remain vigilant, adhere to safety guidelines, and cooperate with the authorities to ensure their safety and the well-being of their communities.