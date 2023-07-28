PM arrives in UAE to condole over death of its president’s brother

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday on a one-day visit to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, Emirati officials and personnel of Pakistan embassy greeted the prime minister.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Tariq Fatimi accompanied the prime minister, who will visit the royal palace to offer his condolences.