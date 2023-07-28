Ancient stone age worms brought back to life after 46,000 years

Ancient worms from the Stone Age, preserved in the Siberian permafrost for 46,000 years, have been brought back to life in a groundbreaking discovery by Russian scientists.

These roundworms, found in a fossilized squirrel burrow and deep glacial deposit near the Kolyma River in 2018, have been identified as an entirely new species of nematode worm. Genetic sequencing revealed that they have been in a state of suspended animation since the last Ice Age.

Radiocarbon dating of plant material found with the worms confirmed that the frozen deposits have remained untouched since the late Pleistocene era, coexisting with creatures like Neanderthals, woolly mammoths, and saber-toothed tigers.

Reviving the tiny worms, less than a millimeter in length, involved thawing them out in a petri dish filled with a nutrient-rich solution. After a few weeks, they showed signs of life, moving and eating. Although the worms eventually died within a few months, scientists confirmed that the species had successfully reproduced and is now undergoing further lab experiments.

The discovery sheds light on nematode worms’ incredible survival ability through cryptobiosis, a hibernation-like state that allows them to endure harsh conditions. While other creatures have been revived from long periods of dormancy, these Stone Age worms are believed to be the oldest multicellular creatures ever reanimated.

Previously, the longest-known record for nematode worms in cryptobiosis was 25.5 years in the Arctic, making the 46,000-year-old worms an extraordinary find in the realm of ancient organisms brought back to life.