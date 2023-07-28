CAA employees’ protest prompts govt to address airport outsourcing issues

The government and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) administration have shown willingness to address the concerns following the protest staged by the employees of the CAA against the outsourcing of airports.

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has extended an invitation to the heads of unions representing the CAA employees for a meeting, scheduled to take place on July 30 in Lahore. The CAA unions were formally informed about the meeting through written communication from the CAA headquarters.

The CAA union heads have been directed to present their concerns and suggestions in writing regarding the outsourcing of airports.

The meeting will also include representatives from various civil aviation employee unions, such as Samiullah, Azizullah Memon, Ayazbut, Ashraf Waheed, and others.

Furthermore, the Aviation Minister has called upon DG CAA and Federal Secretary Aviation to attend the meeting in Lahore.

Amidst the protest movement by civil aviation employees opposing the outsourcing of domestic airports, the government and CAA administration have decided to engage in negotiations to address the employees’ grievances. The employees have even threatened to halt operations if their concerns regarding outsourcing are not addressed adequately.