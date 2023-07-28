Couple sells child to buy iPhone 14

A couple from West Bengal of India did the unthinkable - selling their own eight-month-old child to purchase the latest iPhone 14 and create captivating Instagram reels during their travels from it.

The shocking episode came to light when concerned neighbours noticed the absence of the couple’s baby and were taken aback by the apparent lack of worry exhibited by the parents.

Adding to their suspicions, the couple was seen in possession of a high-end iPhone handset, despite being known for facing financial challenges in the past.

As a result, the neighbours lodged a formal complaint with the local authorities.

Following a thorough investigation, the mother reportedly admitted to the police that they indeed sold their child to acquire funds for buying the iPhone, intending to showcase their adventures across the picturesque landscapes of West Bengal on Instagram.

The police registered a case against the couple and the woman who allegedly purchased the baby, with charges related to human trafficking.