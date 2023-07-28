Watch Live
Pakistan » Gilgit-Baltistan

Eight of family die as van plunges into ditch near Babusar Top

Ten others sustain injuries in deadly accident
Manzar Shigri Jul 28, 2023
Representative AI generated image.
In a heart-wrenching incident, eight members of a family lost their lives, while 10 others sustained injuries as their van veered off the road and fell into a ditch near Babusar Top.

The tragic accident occurred at the scenic Geti Das tourist destination in District Diamir at approximately 3:30 pm.

The ill-fated van was travelling towards Rawalpindi when it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused the van’s driver to lose control, leading to the vehicle swerving off the road and plunging into a deep ditch.

The deceased victims were all members of the same family who hailed from Sialkot.

The remaining 10 injured passengers were swiftly transported to Chalas for urgent medical attention.

The bodies of the deceased were transferred to Naran Hospital to complete necessary formalities and procedures.

Authorities have already notified the relatives of the victims.

accident

khyber pakhtunkhwa

babusar top

