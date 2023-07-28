Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

Karachi’s Landhi factory on fire

Six fire brigade vehicles deployed to combat inferno
Ahmer Rehman Khan Jul 28, 2023
AI Generated Image.
A raging fire broke out in a factory located in the Landhi Industrial Area on Friday.

As authorities raced to the scene, six fire brigade vehicles were deployed to combat the inferno and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring structures.

The fire quickly engulfed the factory premises, posing a significant challenge to the firefighting teams.

However, no casualties have been reported yet.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing flames soaring high into the air, with intense heat emanating from the burning building.

