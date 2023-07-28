Significant progress made in murder case of Sindh MPA’s brother and nephew

Two days after the tragic shooting incident in Defense area of Karachi, where the brother and nephew of Sindh Assembly member Aslam Abro lost their lives, the police have made notable headway in the investigation.

A major breakthrough came when the police successfully tracked down the alleged main accused with the assistance of a car. The suspect, who had fled to Balochistan, was located after his mobile phone was traced to the region. It was discovered that the accused had turned off his phone in an attempt to evade arrest.

In a notable development, two close relatives of the main accused were apprehended by the authorities.

Additionally, the car used in the incident was also identified and found to be registered in 2008. The vehicle was sold multiple times, but the name on the registration had not been transferred accordingly.

As of now, a total of four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The police are continuing their diligent efforts to bring all those responsible to justice.