Excellent security arrangements in place despite Ashura threat alerts, says Sindh CM

Threat alerts during Ashura, but excellent security arrangements are in place, said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah attended the prime procession in Karachi and reassured the public about the stringent and well-organized security measures in response to potential threat alerts during Ashura.

Accompanied by Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, chief secretary, and IG police, the Sindh CM reviewed the security arrangements in place for Muharram 9 procession.

During the visit, the chief minister issued necessary instructions to the administration concerning security. He inquired the Sindh IG about security passes, to which the IG clarified that passes were granted only to house owners, Sabeel distributors, Niaz distributors, and scouts.

The Sindh IG informed the chief minister that a total of 4,698 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of the processions.

Murad Ali Shah directed the police and authorities to ensure foolproof security for the main procession and urged them to coordinate closely with the organizers in their efforts.

Speaking to the media, the Sindh CM stressed that providing security for the processions is their responsibility. Despite threat alerts during Ashura, he asserted that the security arrangements have been strict and excellent.

In a bid to ensure peace during the Muharram processions, mobile phone services have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure.

The government remains committed to reducing the hardships faced by the public during such occasions, and the Chief Minister expressed hope that the Muharram processions would conclude peacefully.