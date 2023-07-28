Abdul Aleem Khan calls for embracing philosophy of martyrs of Karbala

Abdul Aleem Khan, President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of Karbala, stating that humanity will forever be proud of their legacy.

Taking to the Twitter, he urged everyone to follow the profound philosophy of the martyrs, stressing the importance of sacrificing for truth and combating falsehood.

Mr Khan praised Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), for his courage, bravery, and unwavering commitment to truth and honesty. He acknowledged the unparalleled history of Imam Hussain’s stand against a cruel and oppressive ruler.

As the country observes the 9th of Muharram, processions are being held in cities across Pakistan, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta, to honor the great sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala. Strict security measures have been implemented, and mobile phone services remained suspended on procession routes to ensure safety.